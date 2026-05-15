Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Skips Private Jet, Travels By Indigo Economy From Pune To Bengaluru Amid PM Modi’s Fuel Saving Appeal - VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Travels To Bengaluru From Pune On Commercial Indigo Flight Amid PM Modi's Appeal To Save Fuel | ANI

Pune: In a symbolic gesture aimed at promoting fuel conservation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travelled from Pune to Bengaluru on a commercial flight in economy class instead of using the state’s chartered aircraft, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

According to a tweet shared by ANI, Fadnavis opted for an economy seat on a regular commercial flight as part of the state government’s austerity and fuel-saving measures. The move comes at a time when concerns over global fuel supply disruptions and volatility in international oil markets have intensified due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Devendra Fadnavis Rides Bike To Vidhan Bhavan

The Chief Minister’s latest gesture comes just a day after he travelled on a motorcycle from his official residence ‘Varsha’ to Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Legislative Council members. BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar accompanied him during the ride.

Speaking to reporters later, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government had already begun implementing austerity measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and cutting avoidable expenditure. These measures include reducing the size of ministerial convoys, cancelling unnecessary foreign tours by ministers and officials, and avoiding large-scale government events over the next six months.

The Chief Minister said his motorcycle ride was intended to spread awareness among citizens about fuel conservation and responsible use of resources.

As part of the same initiative, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were seen travelling in electric vehicles to Vidhan Bhavan and Mantralaya.

PM Modi's Apeal To Citizens

Prime Minister Modi had earlier urged citizens to conserve fuel and use resources responsibly in view of the uncertainty in global supply chains and fluctuations in international crude oil prices triggered by tensions in West Asia. He had appealed to people to increasingly use public transport systems such as metro rail services and adopt environmentally responsible practices to reduce pressure on fuel consumption and foreign exchange reserves.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/