'Competitions Come & Go…': Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Decides Not To Send Daughter For Karate Competition In Seoul Following PM Modi's Austerity Appeal

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam on May 18 shared that his 12-year-old daughter Mahika Satam, has earned her karate black belt and was selected to participate in an international karate competition in Seoul, South Korea. However, Satam said the family has decided not to send her for the tournament following PM Modi's appeal to avoid international travel amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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In a statement, Satam said the family took the decision keeping the spirit of 'Nation First' in mind, adding that "competitions come and go". He further expressed confidence that his daughter will get many such big opportunities in the future.

In the post, he also praised his daughter and said that "he is proud of the maturity shown by his daughter in the decision". He also thanked his wife and daughter, Mahika, for supporting the decision. "I am indebted to all of you for supporting this decision with understanding and positivity. The nation's interest is paramount. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!"

Political Leaders Make Use Of Public Transport

After PM Modi's appeal, several political leaders have recently opted for public and economic modes. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was seen travelling on a bike and later choosing economy-class travel on an IndiGo flight, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde opted for an electric vehicle. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and BJP Maharashtra Vice President Keshav Upadhye were seen travelling by Mumbai Metro 3, while BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay travelled by train during his journey to Chiplun. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also seen taking an auto ride to travel across Mumbai.

PM Modi's Appeal to Citizens

On May 10, the Prime Minister appealed to people to increasingly use public transport systems, including metro services, and adopt environmentally responsible practices to reduce pressure on fuel consumption and foreign exchange outflows.

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