Maharashtra Ministers Cut Foreign Tours, Convoys & Adopt EVs After PM Modi's Austerity Appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) & Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Responding swiftly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity and reduction in unnecessary expenditure amid global uncertainty, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a series of measures including curtailing foreign tours, reducing convoy vehicles and promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs).Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde started using E vehicle and directed ministers of his party to follow the appeal of PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also reduces 50 percent of his convoy vehicles on thursday's visit in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis cites global uncertainty, rising energy concerns

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed ministers and senior government officials to reduce foreign tours and cut down the number of vehicles in official convoys. The state government has also started encouraging the use of electric vehicles (EVs) among ministers and officials in line with the Centre’s push for energy conservation and sustainable mobility.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said Prime Minister Modi’s appeal should be viewed positively in the backdrop of the worsening international situation and rising energy concerns across the world.

“We are seeing that the situation in several countries is very bad. In some countries there is a lockdown, petrol prices have gone up to Rs 450-500 per litre and fuel is not available on certain days,” he said.

Maharashtra cutting foreign exchange expenses & promoting swadeshi

The Chief Minister said Maharashtra has already initiated measures to reduce expenses linked to foreign exchange consumption. “We are trying to reduce expenses related to security convoys, foreign travel and other areas where foreign exchange is spent. We are also trying to encourage the use of indigenous products,” he said.

Fadnavis also criticised the Opposition for mocking the austerity measures suggested by the Prime Minister. He said India remains heavily dependent on the West Asian region for energy supplies and even small lifestyle changes by citizens for six months could help the country tide over global economic uncertainty.

Deputy CM Shinde endorses appeal; Shiv Sena ministers to use EVs

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also endorsed the Centre’s appeal and urged citizens to respond keeping national interest in mind. He said ministers belonging to the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra have been instructed to maximise the use of electric vehicles.

Following Shinde’s decision, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai announced the cancellation of his planned family tour to Europe, which included visits to London, Paris and Amsterdam. Sources said the move was aimed at prioritising national interest and sending a message on conserving foreign exchange. The Urban Development Department has also decided to cancel an official Denmark tour.

Urban Development Dept cancels Denmark tour; MLA Gutte drops Brazil visit

Meanwhile, MLA Ratnakar Gutte cancelled his proposed Brazil visit. Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has started conducting online meetings with department officials and the Sindhudurg district administration to avoid unnecessary travel.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too joined the austerity push by directing officials to reduce his convoy vehicles by 50 per cent during his Maharashtra inspection tour on May 14 and 15. Gadkari said he would travel by bus along with officers, journalists and security personnel while inspecting the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palakhi Marg projects.

“As advised by the Prime Minister, it is essential to reduce consumption of fuel for transportation purposes in the interest of national energy security,” Gadkari stated in a letter to officials.

In another symbolic gesture, Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav travelled by the Delhi Metro, while Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that ministers would now require the Chief Minister’s approval before using aircraft for official travel.

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