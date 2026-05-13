Maharashtra Minister Ashish Jaiswal Cancels Vietnam Tour Following PM Modi’s Austerity Appeal | VIDEO

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Jaiswal addresses a press conference in Mumbai after cancelling his Vietnam visit in response to PM Modi’s austerity appeal | File Photo

Mumbai, May 13: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel and reduce unnecessary expenditure in view of the prevailing global situation, Maharashtra Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal on Wednesday announced the cancellation of his scheduled Vietnam tour and said the government has already begun implementing austerity measures at various levels.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Jaiswal said the Centre’s appeal should be treated with seriousness and responsibility, adding that the Maharashtra government has initiated several steps aimed at fuel conservation and reducing avoidable expenses.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Ashish Jaiswal says, "See, whenever I have a tour, I take very few cars with me. But when the Prime Minister has requested the public to reduce the use of petrol and diesel, we will also try to have as many meetings as possible online. To make India… pic.twitter.com/RGMJ7GPiDJ — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2026

Government begins austerity measures

“Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, we have reduced the number of vehicles in ministerial convoys. Several decisions are being taken at the government level to save fuel, and we have started implementing these measures from ourselves first,” Jaiswal said.

Announcing the cancellation of his foreign visit scheduled for May 20, the minister said national interest remains the government’s top priority.

“My foreign tour scheduled for the 20th has been cancelled. I was supposed to travel to Vietnam, but considering the national interest and the current situation, I decided to cancel the visit. We will never hesitate while fulfilling any responsibility for the country and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Minister stresses ‘Nation First’ approach

Jaiswal stressed that every decision taken by the government would be guided by the principle of “Nation First”. He said both the state and Central governments are committed to strengthening the country economically during uncertain global conditions.

“Whatever is in the interest of the country and the state, we will fully support and remain committed to it,” he said.

The minister also underlined the need for India to reduce imports and boost exports in order to strengthen the economy. Referring to rising imports, particularly gold imports, Jaiswal said the country should move towards a model focused on “less import and more export”.

“India can become economically stronger only if imports are reduced and exports are increased. Large-scale import of gold is taking place and in the future the country must move in the direction of reducing imports and increasing outward trade,” he added.

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The announcement comes amid a series of austerity measures being adopted by leaders across Maharashtra following the Prime Minister’s appeal for prudent fuel use, lower expenditure, and conservation of foreign exchange in view of growing global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

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