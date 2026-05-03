Navi Mumbai Accident: Speeding Car Rams Into Pickup Truck Near Kalamboli Toll Plaza; Traffic Hit

Navi Mumbai: A car rammed into a pickup truck near the Kalamboli toll plaza on the Sion–Panvel stretch of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway early on Sunday morning.

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According to a Mumbai News report, a silver-grey car rammed into a white pickup truck from behind. The impact of the collision was strong, suggesting possible overspeeding.

The accident caused temporary traffic congestion on the busy stretch during early morning. The report added that local police teams, including officials from Navi Mumbai Police, quickly reached the spot and worked to clear the road and restore traffic movement. Currently, there is no official information about any injuries or fatalities.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a late-night collision between two heavy vehicles near Shilphata triggered a major cleanup operation and slowed traffic on the busy Thane-Shilphata lane. An Ashok Leyland container travelling from Gujarat to Pune with a cargo of seven Tata cars, reportedly lost control and rammed into the rear of a Tata truck moving ahead of it.

The impact caused the Tata truck, which was transporting six tons of paint barrels from Bhiwandi to Khopoli, to spill its cargo. Significant quantities of paint leaked across the highway, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Just last week, three people, including a pedestrian, were killed in a tragic road accident in South Mumbai in the early hours. The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway of NS Road near Parsi Gate. According to preliminary police findings, a speeding motorcycle rammed into a pedestrian who was crossing the signal, leading to the fatal accident. A case was registered by the Marine Drive Police Station against the motorcycle rider.

At around 5:40 am, Krishna Desai was riding a motorcycle at high speed with Chandni Imamali Shaikh (18) riding pillion. Near Parsi Gate, the bike allegedly struck pedestrian Kishor Pandurang Lamne (66), who was crossing the road during his morning walk.



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