Panvel Tragedy: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Separate Road Accidents On NH-04B And Expressway

Two killed and others injured in separate road accidents in Panvel | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 18, 2026: Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in two separate road accidents that occurred in the early hours of Friday in Panvel.

In one incident, a speeding motorcycle rammed into a road divider, killing a man, while in another, a tempo carrying cement pipes was hit from behind by a truck, resulting in the death of a cleaner. Cases have been registered at Panvel City and Panvel Taluka police stations in connection with both accidents.

Motorcycle crash claims 19-year-old

The first incident took place within the jurisdiction of Panvel City Police Station on NH-04B Road near Karanjade subway. Aryan Shankar Bendre (19), a resident of Sangharsh Nagar, Chandivali in Mumbai, was riding a motorcycle towards Pune along with his friend Dipesh Govalkar (19).

Around 11 pm, when they reached near the Karanjade subway in Panvel, Aryan lost control of the speeding bike, which then crashed into the road divider.

Both Aryan and Dipesh sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where Aryan was declared dead before admission. Police have registered a case against Aryan for rash and negligent driving, stating that his reckless riding led to the accident.

Tempo-truck collision leaves one dead

The second incident occurred around 5 am on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Palaspe Highway Police Chowky under Panvel Taluka jurisdiction. A tempo carrying cement pipes was heading towards Pune when a speeding truck rammed into it from behind.

The impact caused the driver to lose control, and the tempo crashed into a metal railing. Pandharinath Ram Reddy (59), a cleaner in the tempo, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Panvel, where doctors declared him dead.

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The tempo driver, Jalinder Shivsharan (40), was also injured and is currently undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Panvel Taluka Police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver and have launched a search to trace him.

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