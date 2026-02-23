Panvel: 39-Year-Old Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Dumper Hits Two Wheeler Near Gavanphata On JNPT Highway

Nashik: 32-Year-Old Youth Killed In Speeding Two-Wheeler Crash Near Police Commissionerate | Sourced

Panvel, Feb 23: The Panvel JNPT highway claimed another life on Sunday afternoon when a 39-year-old woman was crushed under a speeding dumper near Gavanphata. The victim, Swapna Bhoir from Nhava village, died on the spot, while her husband, Mithun Bhoir, sustained serious injuries.

The couple was returning home after attending a relative’s wedding in Karjat when the accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Kanhoba Dhaba. According to Loksatta, police said that a dumper loaded with grit powder rammed into their two wheeler from behind. The impact threw both riders off balance. Swapna fell under the rear wheels of the heavy vehicle and was killed instantly. Mithun was flung several feet away and was rushed to hospital.

Accident-Prone Stretch Raises Questions

The Gavanphata area has already been declared a black spot by the Transport Department. However, locals allege that little has changed on the ground. Residents say dumper drivers transporting stones and grit often race against time to complete trips quickly, leading to reckless driving and frequent mishaps.

Heavy dust, speeding vehicles and the absence of dedicated lanes for smaller vehicles have added to the dangers faced by two wheeler riders on the stretch.

Grim Scene And Police Action

Following the accident, Swapna’s body was trapped beneath the dumper and had to be extricated using a crane. Police detained the driver for questioning. Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Wagh is investigating the case. Officers stated that no helmet was found at the scene.

Rising Road Fatalities

Road safety remains a pressing concern in Navi Mumbai. Official figures show that 286 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2024, while 267 deaths have already been recorded in 2025.

Although traffic police have taken action against more than 18 lakh violators over the past two years and collected substantial fines, preventing fatal accidents continues to be a challenge. Residents are now demanding stricter enforcement and safer infrastructure to prevent further tragedies.