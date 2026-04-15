Vashi Accident: Tourist Vehicle & NMMT Electric Bus Collide In Major Crash Near Palm Beach Road, No Injuries Reported - VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: A major accident took place at the Arenja Corner traffic signal in Vashi, involving a tourist vehicle and a bus at one of the busy junctions leading towards Palm Beach Road. Visuals shared online showed the severity of the crash, as the front glass shield of the NMMT electric bus was broken due to the impact. Not only this, but the tourist vehicle was also severely damaged.

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According to a report by Mumbai News, the crash did not cause any casualties or serious injuries, adding that the mishap may have been caused by a signal violation. The bus was travelling from Vashi towards Turbhe, while the car was coming from Kopri towards Belapur via Palm Beach Road. The car moved ahead despite the yellow signal.

Meanwhile, in another accident news, two men lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East on Sunday evening after a speeding dumper rammed into their motorcycle from behind. The victims were heading towards Mumbai on their motorcycle when a dumper, allegedly driving at high speed, crashed into them from behind.

Prior to that, at least 11 people lost their lives while one person sustained critical injuries after a Mixer truck collided with an Eco passenger car near the Rayate bridge on the Kalyan–Murbad road. The accident took place when an Eeco car, carrying 12 passengers and heading towards Murbad, reportedly crashed into the dumper near Kalyan. The impact was so severe that most occupants died on the spot, leaving the vehicle completely mangled.

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