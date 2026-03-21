Vasai Accident: 6 Vehicles Collide On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway Near Sasupada | Visuals Surfaces

Vasai-Virar: A severe road accident occurred on Saturday in the Sasupada area of Mumbai-Ahmedabad NH 48, where six vehicles collided. Visuals shared by news agency IANS showed extensive damage to the vehicles, underscoring the severity of the collision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The news agency also added that the accident caused a jam on the highway. According to the NDTV Marathi report, authorities are being blamed for negligence after the accident, as the service road work at Sasupada has remained incomplete for several days. At present, the cause of the accident remains unclear, and there is no confirmed information about any deaths or injuries.

Meanwhile, the NH 48 highway, which passes through areas such as Sasunavghar, Maljipada, Sasupada, Bobat Pada, and Patharpada, has become nearly impassable in recent times. Potholes, accidents, haphazard traffic management, and a growing number of vehicles have turned even short commutes into hours-long ordeals. Not just this, NH-48, is also a key link between Maharashtra and Gujarat, and serves as a vital economic corridor.

In another recent tragic accident, three IIT Powai students Om Kumar Borse, a resident of Nashik; Shreyansh Sharma, a resident of Jaipur; and Laya Deshbhratar, a resident of Nagpur, were killed in a car accident on the Mumbai–Pune route in the early hours of Wednesday while returning from Lonavala after a late-night outing. The complaint in the case was filed by their friend and co-traveller, Hitesh Kumar Meena, a resident of Jaipur, who was travelling in another car behind them.

The group had left the IIT Powai campus late at night, watched a movie, and later drove to Lonavala to visit a sunrise point before beginning their return journey in the early hours. A case has been registered against an unidentified person based on the complaint, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/