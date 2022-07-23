e-Paper Get App

Mumbaikars will have pothole-free roads in two years, says CM Eknath Shinde

Shinde's announcement is crucial as the BMC elections are expected to take place in October-November while the state assembly election is slated for October 2024.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

In a good news for Mumbaikars, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday after his meeting with the BMC announced that the city will get pothole-free roads in two years. Shinde's announcement came amid traffic jams and deaths reported due to potholes during the monsoon season.

"Mumbai will have pothole-free roads in the next two years. All roads will also be concretised during the same period," said Shinde. His announcement is crucial as the BMC elections are expected to take place in October-November while the state assembly election is slated for October 2024.

Shinde said that ducts would be concretised and also side of the roads. This will help rainwater to flow away through it.

Shinde said it would ensure that the water level of the road is maintained and all water does not go into the sea.

According to CM, potholes would be filled with advanced eco polymer techniques and rapid setting concrete.

He also said that paver blocks would also be used to fill in the potholes.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that the civic body has undertaken laying of cement concrete on 136 km of roads while another 400 km will be concretised.

HomeMumbaiMumbaikars will have pothole-free roads in two years, says CM Eknath Shinde

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai police issues cyber safety advisory, lists dos and donts

Mumbai police issues cyber safety advisory, lists dos and donts

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

'See you in court': Smriti tells Gandhis, after Congress alleges her 18-year-old daughter is running...

'See you in court': Smriti tells Gandhis, after Congress alleges her 18-year-old daughter is running...

Mumbai: Seven held in international stolen cell phone sale racket

Mumbai: Seven held in international stolen cell phone sale racket

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, here's what it means

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, here's what it means