Mumbaikars will have pothole-free roads in two years, says CM Eknath Shinde

In a good news for Mumbaikars, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday after his meeting with the BMC announced that the city will get pothole-free roads in two years. Shinde's announcement came amid traffic jams and deaths reported due to potholes during the monsoon season.

"Mumbai will have pothole-free roads in the next two years. All roads will also be concretised during the same period," said Shinde. His announcement is crucial as the BMC elections are expected to take place in October-November while the state assembly election is slated for October 2024.

Shinde said that ducts would be concretised and also side of the roads. This will help rainwater to flow away through it.

Shinde said it would ensure that the water level of the road is maintained and all water does not go into the sea.

According to CM, potholes would be filled with advanced eco polymer techniques and rapid setting concrete.

He also said that paver blocks would also be used to fill in the potholes.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that the civic body has undertaken laying of cement concrete on 136 km of roads while another 400 km will be concretised.