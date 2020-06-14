Mission Begin Again: Mumbaikars say more BEST buses are required

On Day 6 of Mission Begin Again, 10 per cent of Mumbai getting back to work, complained about lack of bus frequency despite BEST increasing the number of buses. As more people were coming back to work, the cry was for more buses to ply, since there are no suburban train services to fall back on yet. Also, BEST in many routes is not allowing many people to get in the buses, adhering to social distancing norms.

Piyush Guhare

(Production designer)

Office commute in a car pool, which would normally take me 60 minutes, was stretched for two-and-a-half hours after we were stuck at Western Express Highway, one way, as families pulled their cars out for a jolly ride. If this is the plight and Mumbaikars just won't budge, we might as well resume rail services and get some road traffic discipline at the least. Despite 10 percent capacity called in at private offices, everyone wants to go and lead to a massive traffic congestion.

Satish Thakur

(Private firm employee)

I have been waiting for almost an hour at bus stops. I wasn't allowed in two of the previous buses that went, as BEST is adhering to social distancing norms and is not taking all passengers. However as the days have progressed, the frequency of buses have increased however keeping up with it, the number of commuters, hitting the roads have increased as well.

Sachin Singh

(Medical Representative)

My employers have told me to use my bike or any personal transport for commuting. My work includes a lot of travelling across the city and usually I commute on the suburban railways. However as the railways are suspended I had to travel on my own bike which is costing me a lot for the fuel. I am sure, there are a lot of people suffering like me because right now only BEST is the travel option available and we can't just rely on buses to reach anywhere on time.

Sneha Dhaifule

(Private firm employee)

The government should now allow share autos and kaali peeli taxis to operate. Social distancing norms are not at all being followed on the buses so there's nothing wrong in allowing autorickshaws and taxis to operate. If there is more than one public transport option available, commuting will be much easier and people can reach work on time. Currently, the frequency of buses is very low.