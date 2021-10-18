e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:34 PM IST

Mumbaikars get your cameras & look skywards - Air Force’s Suryakiran team to hold flypast over Mumbai at 3.40 pm

The planes can be spotted at Andheri, Worli and later at Gateway of India.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbaikars get your cameras & look skywards - Air Force’s Suryakiran team to hold flypast over Mumbai at 3.40 pm | Twitter

To commemorate the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will do a flypast in Mumbai on October 18.

The planes can be spotted at Andheri, Worli and later at Gateway of India.

The defence PRO took to Twitter to inform the same and wrote, "#Mumbaikars get your cameras & look skywards today afternoon 3:40 to 3:50 pm to witness an exhilarating low-level flypast by #SuryakiranAerobaticTeam as they fly from North to South #Mumbai over Andheri, Worli sea link & #GatewayofIndia.(sic)"

Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to revive and instil in today's youth the spirit and sacrifices of the unsung martyrs and freedom fighters.

Indian Army on Sunday organised a marathon in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:35 PM IST
Free Press Journal