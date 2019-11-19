Mumbaikars be careful when visiting beaches

Mumbai: Mumbaikars will now have to be careful and cautious when visiting beaches as after monitoring the issue of the safety at beaches in the city for nearly a decade, the Bombay High Court finally refused to further oversee the issue anymore. The HC said it is the duty of the citizens to be careful when they visit the beaches.

The HC was seized with a petition filed by NGO Janhit Manch, way back in June 2010.

The matter was listed on board on 67 occasions and various benches of the HC has passed orders in the matter, especially the bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka, who had took the government to task to recruit trained lifeguards to be stationed 24×7 at all the beaches.

Since then the matter has been pending to ensure if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented the court orders in letter and spirit.

This matter was recently listed before a bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmdhikari and Justice Riyaz Chagla, which opined that an issue like the present one cannot be monitored by the courts.

The bench relied upon the affidavits filed by the civic authorities and also noted that the advocates for Janhit Manch did not pursue the matter. “We have not been able to get any assistance or response from the PIL petitioners or their advocates.

After several orders have been passed by this Court, an affidavit has been filed and we are satisfied that the necessary steps have been taken,” Justice Dharmadhikari noted.

Justice Dharmadhikari further said that the court cannot ‘endlessly’ pursue this matter for subsisting grievances and said instead it is for the activists and citizens to be alert.

“It is for the petitioner to be vigilant. The safety of beaches in Mumbai cannot be ensured by a Court by monitoring a PIL,” Justice Dharmadhikari remarked.

“Ultimately, the residents and those visiting Mumbai have also to take care of the beaches and follow and abide by the instructions given to them by the local authorities and the police machineries,” Justice Dharmadhikari added.

The bench further said that no fruitful purpose would be served if this PIL is kept pending and accordingly disposed it of.