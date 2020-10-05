Mumbai: Zomato delivery woman arrested for abusing cop in 2019 still in jail

A 27-year-old Zomato delivery woman Priyanka Mogre, who was arrested on August 20, 2019, under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, is still in Mumbai's Byculla Jail as she has been unable to secure bail.

Mogre, who is from Navi Mumbai's Sanpada, was booked by the Vashi Police after she got into an abusive argument with the traffic officials in the area. A traffic police constable Mohan Sargar had lodged a complaint against Mogre.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 8, 2019, when the complainant, Mohan Sargar, was on the duty of towing vehicles parked in no-parking areas. Sargar saw Mogre's two-wheeler, registered with number MH-03-CW-2305, parked near Navratna Hotel in Sector 17, of Vashi and photographed the spot with her vehicle before towing it.

However, when Mogre saw her vehicle being towed, she approached Sargar and began abusing him. When he tried to explain her the circumstances, she continued to hurl abuses. Meanwhile, another traffic constable was shooting a video of the incident. As soon as Mogre saw the video being shot, she snatched the phone and ran away. The policemen then followed Mogre and caught her a few hundred metres ahead. The videos also went on viral social media.

This wasn't the first instance of Mogre being charged. The police claimed that she had previously been charged with drink-driving and also for driving without a helmet.

According to a report in The Wire, none of her family members or friends showed up to bail her out. "Her first application for bail was rejected. In September 2019, she was granted bail but failed to present two guarantors. Hence, till date, she is still in Byculla Jail," said the report.

Meanwhile, Prayaas, a field action project by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), applied to the court on behalf of Mogre in February 2020. They also offered a personal guarantee. However, their application was rejected. Moreover, Ramaa Kale of Prayaas said that the police had not even submitted Mogre’s file to the court.

As per the report, Kale has against started the fight to bail out Mogre. She has had to make many trips between the Vashi court and the Thane sessions court. Meanwhile, on September 21, the court accepted the plea with the condition of depositing Rs 25,000 in cash and presenting two guarantors within 30 days. Now, efforts are being made to raise the money.