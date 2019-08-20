Mumbai: Zomato delivery woman booked for abusing cop

Mumbai: Vashi Police have booked the Zomato delivery woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Monday for assaulting a public servant in the line of duty on August 8.

The FIR was registered a day after a non-cognisable offence was taken against her. The woman, Priyanka Mogre, was detained on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 8, when the complainant, a traffic police constable Mohan Sargar, was on the duty of towing vehicles parked in no-parking areas.

Sargar saw Mogre's two-wheeler vehicle, registered with number MH-03-CW-2305, parked near Navratna Hotel in Sector 17, of Vashi and photographed the spot with her vehicle before towing it.

However, when Mogre saw her vehicle being towed, she approached Sargar and began abusing him. When he tried to explain her the circumstances, she continued to hurl abuses.

Meanwhile, another traffic constable was shooting a video of the incident. As soon as Mogre saw the video being shot, she snatched the phone and ran away.

The policemen then followed Mogre and caught her a few hundred metres ahead. When questioned about her act, Mogre refused to budge, when a team from Vashi police was called to the spot.

After the video went viral on social media on Sunday, Vashi police registered a non-cognisable complaint against her and the next day booked her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.