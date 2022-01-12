e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

Mumbai: Zero dengue, chikungunya and H1N1 cases in 2022 so far

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai has registered zero cases of dengue, chikungunya and H1N1 in the first ten days of the year, according to data from the BMC.

Earlier in December last year, 40 cases of dengue and 12 of chikungunya were registered.

Both viral infections witnessed a comeback in June, last year. A total of 876 dengue cases were reported in 2021 while chikungunya saw 80 cases.

Dengue fever cases in the city saw a six-fold jump last year after witnessing a record low cases in 2020. Officials attributed this surge to several factors like intermittent rainfall and climatic conditions which resulted in a surge in cases.

Meanwhile, from January 1-9, Mumbai saw 43 cases of malaria, 96 of gastroenteritis and seven of hepatitis.

However, with the exception of COVID-19 no deaths have been registered due to any of the infectious diseases so far this year.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 34,424 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 954 more than the previous day, taking the overall tally to 69,87,938, while 22 patients succumbed to the infection in the state, up from eight a day ago, a health department official said.

He said Maharashtra also reported 34 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their count to 1,281. Of the 34 new cases of the highly contagious variant, 25 were reported from Pune city, six from Pune rural, two from Solapur and one from Panvel.

(With agency inputs)

