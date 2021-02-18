Mumbai: Youths in Thane hold protest in support of climate activists

A group of youths from Thane came together to protest against the government and to show their support for the climate activists supporting farmer's protest. The protest was carried out on Thursday with limited number of youths in Thane.

"This protest has been arranged by youth groups who are concerned about the current clamp down on young climate change activists. Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk have been charged under extremely serious sections of the law without any proof," said Nishant Bangera, a youth activist from Thane.

The protestors supporting the climate activists demand that this kind of persecution of young activists engaged in climate advocacy and human rights must be stopped immediately.

"To dissent and disagree with government policies is a constitutional right and cannot be equated with seditious intent. To do so is to entirely betray the democratic character of our country and the constitutional values upon which it was built. The laws that are uncalled for by the farmers themselves must be repealed," said Sushank Tomar, another activist participated in the protest.

"We therefore demand that all activists including Nodeep Kaur and Disha Ravi who have been falsely implicated in absolutely trumped up charges be released immediately and a strict inquiry be held on all officers responsible for their illegal incarceration," said Mohit Murlidharan, a protester from Thane.