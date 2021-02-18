Mumbai

Updated on

Maharashtra: 369 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 6 more deaths

By PTI

Thane has added 369 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,58,694, an official said on Thursday.

Six deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported on Wednesday, raising the toll in the district to 6,214, he said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.40 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,49,115patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.30 per cent.

There are 3,365 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,559, while the death toll is 1,202, another official said.

