Mumbai: Youth with gun in online photo held

Jalna: Police on Monday arrested a 21- year-old man here in Maharashtra for uploading a photo of himself on social media brandishing an illegal revolver, an official said.
The accused has been identified as Rishikesh Raju Jawlekar, originally a resident of Shendra in adjoining Aurangabad district. Local Anti-Dacoity Squad (ADS) chief Yashwant Jadhav said the police swung into action when it came to came to know the accused had uploaded a picture brandishing the revolver on social media.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Jawlekar at Badnapur in Jalna district, he said. The police frisked him and found the revolver and a magazine on him, Jadhav said.
