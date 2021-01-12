Mumbai: Youth gets jail for rape attempt on 3-year-old

A 27-year-old was on Tuesday sentenced by a special court to seven years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on a three-year-old toddler, his neighbour, in 2015.

The youth’s family member had, in end-2018, while he was on bail, approached the court and tendered his death certificate. He had stopped attending the trial in 2018 and the court had issued a warrant against him.

Head Constable Nilesh Talekar had informed the court that they would have to verify the claim before filing a report that would end proceedings against him. Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma said that the police had gone to his native in UP to verify the claim of the family member and found it to be false. The youth was arrested and the trial had proceeded against him.

Deposing before the court, the child had said that the “uncle” had applied oil on her private part and sat near it which made her shout in fear. The girl’s mother had been looking for her and hearing her shout, knocked on the youth’s door from where she heard her child’s voice. She found the youth in a towel and her daughter was shouting and crying. She took her home and asked what had happened at his house. The girl pointed to her underpants. The mother checked and found it wet. She then went to the man’s home to question him. He had told her that he had accidentally ejaculated on her when she was sleeping beside him. A police complaint was then lodged.