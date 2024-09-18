 Mumbai: Youth Congress Burns Effigies Of Shiv Sena MLA Gaikwad And BJP MP Bonde Over Derogatory Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
Mumbai Youth Congress burned effigies of Buldhana member of legislative assembly Sanjay Gaikwad and Rajyasabha member of parliament Anil Bonde to condemn their derogatory remarks against Lok Sabha’s leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Youth Congress protests with effigy burnings | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Youth Congress burned effigies of Buldhana member of legislative assembly Sanjay Gaikwad and Rajyasabha member of parliament Anil Bonde to condemn their derogatory remarks against Lok Sabha’s leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi. Congress has demanded Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party to take action against the leaders and openly condemn their remarks.

After Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MLA Gaikwad, BJP MP Bonde also made a controversial remark against Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Following the controversial remarks, Indian national Congress’ Mumbai youth wing protested against the leaders by burning their effigies on Wednesday near Oberoi Mall in Dindoshi.

Mumbai Youth Congress protests with effigy burnings

Mumbai Youth Congress protests with effigy burnings | File Photo

Apart from an unconditional apology from Gaikwad and Bonde, the Mumbai Youth Congress has demanded strong action against both the leaders by the BJP and Shiv Sena’s high command. It has also demanded the Maharashtra government to condemn their remarks.

Sufiyan Haider, working president of Mumbai Youth Congress, said, "We will not tolerate such vile and divisive language against our leader Rahul Gandhi. Sanjay Gaikwad's remarks are a clear example of BJP's politics of hate and intolerance. Youth Congress will continue to fight against such hate-mongering and uphold the values of democracy, secularism, and inclusivity.”

article-image

Earlier this week, Gaikwad had announced a reward of Rs. 11 lakhs to anyone who will “chopp off the tongue” of Rahul Gandhi for his statement on reservation in the United States of America. After Gaikwad’s statement led him to be booked by the Buldhana police, MP Bonde had expressed his wish that Gandhi’s tongue “should be burnt” claiming that his statement about reservation was dangerous.

