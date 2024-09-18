 Congress Files Police Complaint Against Union Minister Ravneet Bittu, 3 Other NDA Leaders For 'Violent' Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
Congress Files Police Complaint Against Union Minister Ravneet Bittu, 3 Other NDA Leaders For 'Violent' Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

All India Congress Committee Treasurer Ajay Maken filed the complaint against the NDA leaders at Tughlak Road Police Station in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
The Congress party, in a release, stated that it has filed a police complaint against BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Raghuraj Singh, Ravneet Bittu (Minister of State for Railways), and Shiv Sena-Shinde MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for violent statements made against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

According to the release, All India Congress Committee Treasurer Ajay Maken filed the complaint against the NDA leaders at Tughlak Road Police Station in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The complaint mentions a statement made by former MLA and BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah on September 11, in which he allegedly issued a death threat to Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Rahul Gandhi Baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi kaa haal hai" (You better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother).

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad publicly announced a bounty of Rs. 11 lakhs on Monday for anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue.

A day earlier, MoS Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu referred to Rahul Gandhi as the 'number one terrorist of the country' while speaking to the media. Congress alleged that Bittu’s statements were intended to incite violence and disrupt peace, as "he deliberately made statements to provoke public hatred and outrage against Rahul Gandhi."

The fourth person named in the complaint is UP Minister Raghuraj Singh, who also called Rahul Gandhi the 'number one terrorist of the country' on Monday.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Announces ₹11 Lakh Award for Chopping Off Rahul Gandhi's Tongue,...
The Congress party, in its complaint, said that "the leaders of BJP and its allies intend to jeopardise the safety and security of the Leader of Opposition and disturb public peace throughout the country, especially in light of the ongoing elections in the states of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana."

Congress has demanded that FIRs be filed against all four NDA leaders under relevant provisions of the law.

This move from the Congress party comes a day after Party President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the inappropriate and threatening remarks made against Rahul Gandhi by the BJP and its allies.

The Congress President pointed out the rising hostility and violent rhetoric in Indian political discourse.

