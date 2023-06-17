Mumbai: Yoga Teacher Gets Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Celebrity yoga teacher Gunjan Sharma was released on bail a day after his arrest in an alleged case of sexual assault registered by a 32-year-old model.

Confirming the arrest and bail, senior police inspector Mohan Mane of Khar police station said, “Based on the serious allegations made by the complainant, we took prompt action and arrested the accused. However, he was released on bail shortly after.”

Yoga teacher lured victim

As per the complainant, she connected with Sharma on Instagram in November 2021. Sharma had shown interest in her videos and encouraged her work. He even suggested that she join his yoga classes but she declined the offer.

On May 11 this year, she agreed to a yoga session and invited Sharma to her residence in Khar. The session began at 8pm and continued until 11.30pm. After completing the session, Sharma offered to assist her with stretching exercises but allegedly began touching her inappropriately, molested her for about 15 minutes before fleeing the scene.

Victim approached police

When the model approached the Khar police, a case was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.