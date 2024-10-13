Mumbai: Wrestler Kyle Cummings Denied Bail By Special NDPS Court In Drugs Case

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The special NDPS court has denied bail to 23-year-old wrestler Kyle Cummings, who was arrested along with two of his friends for allegedly ordering 230 grams of MDMA in May. According to the prosecution, Cummings is accused of arranging the import of the illegal substances Methamphetamine and MDMA. He allegedly coordinated with co-accused Shrawan Joshi and Aryan Haldankar to receive the controlled delivery of the drugs in Pune and facilitated the payment for the consignment.

The prosecution further alleged that on May 16, 2024, the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (APSC) received specific intelligence indicating that a parcel addressed to Joshi from Belgium might contain narcotic and psychotropic substances. Upon intercepting and examining the parcel, authorities discovered 281 grams of drugs.

The court denied bail, stating, “Considering the available evidence, there are sufficient prima facie grounds to believe that the applicant is involved in the crime.”