 Mumbai: Wrestler Kyle Cummings Denied Bail By Special NDPS Court In Drugs Case
According to the prosecution, Wrestler Kyle Cummings is accused of arranging the import of the illegal substances Methamphetamine and MDMA. He allegedly coordinated with co-accused Shrawan Joshi and Aryan Haldankar to receive the controlled delivery of the drugs in Pune and facilitated the payment for the consignment.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The special NDPS court has denied bail to 23-year-old wrestler Kyle Cummings, who was arrested along with two of his friends for allegedly ordering 230 grams of MDMA in May. According to the prosecution, Cummings is accused of arranging the import of the illegal substances Methamphetamine and MDMA. He allegedly coordinated with co-accused Shrawan Joshi and Aryan Haldankar to receive the controlled delivery of the drugs in Pune and facilitated the payment for the consignment.

