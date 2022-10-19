e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: WR vigilance team nabs two people involved in illegal activities at Mumbai Central Railway

Mumbai: WR vigilance team nabs two people involved in illegal activities at Mumbai Central Railway

Kurla resident Hari Kumar Singh, 60, and Shashi Ram Singh, 32, from Marine lines confessed to providing medical certificates without the required medical check-ups. They also admitted to providing fake police verification certificates, X-ray reports and identity cards.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: WR vigilance team nabs two people involved in illegal activities at Mumbai Central Railway | Representative Image
Mumbai: The Western Railway's (WR) vigilance team on Monday (October 17) intercepted two individuals involved in illegal activities like issuance of fake medical certificates, IRCTC identity cards, police verification certificates, IRCTC travelling authorisation, and railway pass authorisations to catering contractors, vendors and staff. These certificates were allegedly provided for around Rs 400-600.

Fake X-ray reports, medical certificates, several blank medical forms, filled medical forms, rubber stamps of various catering contractors, blank and filled police verification certificates and blank and filled identity cards were recovered from the accused.

