Bhopal: Over Rs 1.25 crore of cyber fraud victims returned, held back in bank accounts

File Photo

Bhopal (): In last nine-and-a-half months, over Rs 1.25 crore that belong to cyber fraud victims have either been returned or sealed in bank accounts, said the cyber crime officials here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumar told media that from January 1 to October 14, Rs 1.25 crore were either returned or kept frozen in banks. The sum belongs to more than 250 people who had lost money to cyber fraudsters after which they filed complaint to cyber police. The police first froze the accounts in which the money was deposited and then returned to accounts of victims. The DCP informed that the cyber fraudsters took three advantages of users. It was their fear, laziness and easy prey to their bait.

The fraudsters who posed as bank official threatened to block their ATM cards, sought KYC or to increase limit. It is better to visit bank while doing it online. Do not download unauthorised applications (apps) and do not click on the given link, they said.