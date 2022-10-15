e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: CBI arrests one more person in Rs 34k cr bank fraud case

Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and six realtor companies have been booked for siphoning off money and causing an alleged loss of Rs 34,615 crore to a consortium of 17 Banks led by Union Bank of India.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CBI arrests one more person in Rs 34k cr bank fraud case | File Photo
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have made another arrest in connection with the an on-going investigation of a case related to the alleged loss of Rs 34,615 crore to a consortium of 17 Banks led by Union Bank of India. 

"We have arrested one Sunny Bhatija in the case from Mumbai. He was produced before the court in Delhi which remanded him to two days police custody," said a CBI official on Friday.

Earlier the agency had arrested Kapil Wadhawan then CMD & Dheeraj Wadhawan, then Director, of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) and one Ajay Nawandar in the said case.

article-image

In June this year, the CBI had registered a fresh case against the DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and six realtor companies for allegedly being part of criminal conspiracy to cheating the consortium led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore by siphoning off loans availed from the said banks and falsifying the books of said private (Borrower) company and creating Shell Companies/false entities, which had come to be known as “Bandra Book Entities”.

