Mumbai: WR section engineer shoots self, suicide note recovered

Palghar: Depressed railway section engineer shoots self dead

Nitesh Kumar Chaurasia (34), who was working as an engineer with Western Railway died by suicide by shooting himself with his licenced revolver at his residence at Virar in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday night. He was working as a senior section engineer in Andheri section. He joined WR on 16th May 2012. Nitesh is survived by two children and wife. His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem on Sunday.

Nitesh was lying in a pool of blood in his third floor flat in Ram Nivas building at Vartak Nagar in Virar. He is believed to have shot himself with the revolver at around 11.30 pm on Saturday when his wife and son were in another room, said senior inspector of Virar police station, Suresh Warade adding that as per postmortem report the primary cause of death is shot by pistol.

Police rushed to Nitesh's residence after receiving the information and seized the revolver which was lying around the body. Police also recovered a suicide note from the scene which stated that he was depressed for the past six to seven years due to which he took the extreme step.

"He mentioned in the suicide note that no one is to be blamed for the incident," said Warade adding that he was in distress and his treatment was on.

However one of his colleagues said he was always careful about his health. " It's very shocking news for us , he was very focused about his job," said another engineer of WR . asked about his illness he said, "He was a reserve nature person but never notice this type any signe while working with him" further added one of his colleague.

