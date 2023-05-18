Mumbai: WR launches traffic/power blocks between Umroli and Boisar station from May 18; Check details

PTI

In a bid to carry out essential infrastructure work, Western Railway (WR) has announced a series of Traffic cum Power Blocks between Umroli and Boisar station. The blocks will result in the regulation, short termination, and partial cancellation of several suburban and long-distance train services during the specified period.

Starting from 18th to 20th May 2023, a Traffic cum Power Block will be implemented between Umroli and Boisar station for a duration of 1 hour from 10:05 am to 11:05 am on both the UP and Down lines. Additionally, on 21st May 2023, another block will take place between Palghar and Boisar station, lasting 2 hours from 08:45 am to 10:45 am on both lines.

4 local train services to be affected

During these blocks, four local train services will be affected. Specifically, two Churchgate – Dahanu Road local services (Train No. 93009 and Train No. 93011) will be short terminated at Palghar and partially cancelled between Palghar and Dahanu Road on 18th, 19th, and 20th May. Similarly, two Dahanu Road - Virar local services (Train No. 93010 and Train No. 93012) will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Palghar, operating only between Palghar and Virar.

Moreover, an Andheri – Dahanu Road local (Train No. 93007) will be short terminated at Palghar, resulting in partial cancellations between Palghar and Dahanu Road. Similarly, the Dahanu Road - Borivali local (Train No. 93008) will run between Palghar and Borivali, with partial cancellations between Dahanu Road and Palghar.

Churchgate – Dahanu local to be short-terminated at Palghar

On 21st May, a Churchgate – Dahanu Road local (Train No. 93009) will be short-terminated at Palghar, leading to partial cancellations between Palghar and Dahanu Road. Additionally, the Dahanu Road - Virar local (Train No. 93010) will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Palghar, operating exclusively between Palghar and Virar on that day.

Apart from local services, the Dombivli – Boisar passengers ( MEMU) train of 21st May 2023 will be affected, being short terminated at Palghar and partially cancelled between Palghar and Boisar. Similarly, the Boisar - Vasai Road passengers train of the same date will experience partial cancellations between Boisar and Palghar, operating solely between Palghar and Vasai Road.

Long-distance trains to face delays

According to a senior officer of WR around a dozen of long-distance trains will also face regulation and delays at different stations throughout the block period.

Details of long distance trains

Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express of 18th, 19th, 20th May 2023 will be regulated by 35 minutes . Similarly Train No. 12990 Ajmer - Dadar Express of 18th, 20th will be regulated by 20 mins, and on 21st May 2023 will be regulated by 30 minutes

Apart from that train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Special of 18th, May 2023 will be regulated by 20 minutes and train No. 22952 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express of 19th, May 2023 will be regulated by 40 minutes

Train No. 20483 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dadar Superfast Express of 19th, May 2023 will be regulated by 20 munutes and train No. 09207 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus of 19th, May 2023 will be regulated by 1.00 hour

Train No. 19578 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Express of 21st, May 2023 will be regulated by 01.30 hours and train No. 12479 Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagri Express of 21st, May 2023 will be regulated by 01.00 hours.

Train No. 12966 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus (Weekly) SF Express of 21st, May 2023 and train No.22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express of 21st, May 2023 will be regulated by 01.00 hours.

Apart from that train No. 19002 Surat – Virar Express of 21st, May 2023 will short terminate at Vangaon and remain partially cancelled between Vangaon and Virar.

Similarly train No. 09143 Virar – Valsad of 21st, May 2023 will remain partially cancelled between Virar and Vangaon and will run between Vangaon and Valsad.