Mumbai: Virar-Vaitarna block to affect several trains; details inside

Few Western Railway trains will be affected due to a block between Virar-Vaitarna section. The block is necessary for carrying out the work of launching a PSC slab at Bridge No. 88. The block will be taken from 23.50 hrs to 04.20 hrs on the intervening night of 13th/14th May, 2023. As a result, one passenger train, Train No. 09089 Virar – Sanjan Passenger of 14th May, 2023, will remain cancelled.

Moreover, several trains will be regulated due to this block.

The details of the regulated trains are as follows:

Train No. 09184 Banaras – Mumbai Central Special will be regulated by 2.30 hrs.

Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by 2.25 hrs.

Train No. 11087 Veraval – Pune Express will be regulated by 2.10 hrs.

Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated by 2.15 hrs.

Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express will be regulated by 2.15 hrs.

Train No. 12940 Jaipur – Pune Express will be regulated by 2.10 hrs.

Train No. 22928 Ahmedabad – Bandra Terminus Lok Shakti Express will be regulated by 1.55 hrs.

Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 1.50 hrs.

Train No. 12928 Ekta Nagar – Dadar Express will be regulated by 2.00 hrs.

Train No. 22944 Indore – Daund Express will be regulated by 1.55 hrs.

Train No. 14701 Shri Ganganagar – Bandra Terminus Amrapura Aravali Express will be regulated by 2.00 hrs.

Train No. 12902 Ahmedabad – Dadar Superfast Express will be regulated by 2.10 hrs.

Train No. 12962 Indore – Mumbai Central Avantika Express will be regulated by 2.00 hrs.

Train No. 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Central Superfast Express will be regulated by 2.10 hrs.

Train No. 14707 Bikaner – Dadar Ranakpur Express will be regulated by 2.15 hrs.

Train No. 09084 Dahanu Road – Borivali MEMU Special will be regulated by 2.10 hrs.

Train No. 09284 Dahanu Road – Panvel Special will be regulated by 1.55 hrs.

Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Mumbai Central Special will be regulated by 2.05 hrs.

Train No. 12268 Hapa – Mumbai Central Duranto Express will be regulated by 2.00 hrs.

Train No. 12972 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 1.50 hrs.

Train No. 12215 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bandra Terminus Garib Rath Express will be regulated by 1.55 hrs.

Additionally, two Mumbai suburban train services will also be regulated. Train No. 93002 Dahanu Road - Churchgate Local will be regulated by 1.45 hrs, and Train No. 93004 Dahanu Road – Andheri Local will be regulated by 1.55 hrs. The latter train will also be extended up to Churchgate on 14th May, 2023. Passengers are advised to take note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.

