Mumbai: Western Railway runs 49 pairs of Summer Special trains to meet travel demand

Western Railway is operating several Special Trains on Special Fare from various stations to various destinations to cater to the travel demand during the summer vacation. According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, there are a total of 49 pairs of Summer Special trains to various destinations with almost 1850 trips. Out of these, 26 pairs of trains are catering to the states in North India, 15 pairs for the Western region, 2 pairs for the North East, and 3 pairs of trains for the southern states.

To serve the passengers from Surat/Udhna, 06 pairs of originating special trains are being run, while 23 pairs of trains are passing through Surat/Udhna or Bhestan. Similarly, 28 pairs of originating trains are run from other stations of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Valsad, Okha, etc.

Thakur further stated that there are 16 special trains running from Mumbai to various parts of the country. The waiting list of trains is being monitored daily on a real-time basis, and additional coaches are being added to the existing trains from time to time to clear the extra rush. During this summer, 15 coaches have been permanently added to 7 trains, while 50 coaches have been temporarily added to 15 trains catering to more than 430 trips. Additionally, special trains will also be planned accordingly.