Mumbai: Class 11 girl wins Western Railway's cleanliness video contest

Shreyasi Gupta, a class 11 student and daughter of a railway employee, erupted in joy on Tuesday after she was declared the first winner of the contest 'My Station My Pride', which was hosted by the Western Railway, Mumbai Division.

The WR invited short videos from participants, depicting novel ways of keeping railway premises clean. The selected videos were later uploaded on the WR's social media platforms and those with maximum likes were declared winners. These visuals will be aired across all digital screens of the WR.

Gupta's video garnered 1,232 likes followed by Vivekanand Ingle whose video clinched the second spot with 922 likes. Ajay Patil, a teacher by profession, stood third with 672 likes on his video. The WR feted the winners, with the first prize of Rs 12,000, second Rs 7,000 and third Rs 5,000.

“The contest was hosted from March 15 to April 30. A total of 129 videos were submitted. After thoroughly scrutinising the videos, 73 of them were selected and uploaded on the official social media accounts of the WR and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mumbai Central. Based on the maximum likes received in the 15 days, three videos were selected as the winners. Fake likes were duly eliminated,” said the rail spokesperson.

After interacting with the winners, WR, Mumbai Central Division, DRM Niraj Verma said that more such contests on various topics such as trespassing, impact of chain pulling etc. will be conducted in the future.