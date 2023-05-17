Power block on Southern Railway, several trains to be affected; check details

Due to a scheduled power block by Southern Railway between Alwaye and Angamali stations, the following train services will be affected:

Train No. 12202 Kochuveli - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express scheduled for May 21, 2023, will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 12201 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kochuveli Express scheduled for May 22, 2023, will also be fully cancelled.

Train No. 12617 Ernakulam Jn. - H. Nizamuddin Express scheduled for May 21, 2023, will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn. and Thrissur. Passengers on this route should make alternative arrangements for the affected section of the journey.

Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express scheduled for May 21, 2023, will be rescheduled. It will now depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 12:15 pm, three hours later than the original time.