WR takes stride towards enhanced passenger convenience & punctuality with revised train timings; check details

Western Railway, known as one of India's leading railway zones, has taken a commendable step towards enhancing passenger convenience and improving punctuality by announcing a revision in the timings of several trains. This decision reflects Western Railway's continuous efforts to provide a seamless and efficient travel experience to its passengers.

Shri Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, shared the details of the trains affected by the timing revisions in a recent press release. The revised schedule will ensure better coordination and timely operations of the trains.

By implementing these timing revisions, Western Railway aims to optimise its train operations and minimise delays. The updated schedule will enable better synchronisation between trains, reducing the chances of disruptions and improving overall punctuality.

The following trains will now operate according to the new schedule:

Train No. 19101 Virar – Bharuch Express w.e.f. 23rd, May 2023

STATION Existing Revised

JORAVASAN 07.34/07.35 07.33/07.34

BILIMORA 07.40/07.41 07.38/07.39

VEDCHHA 08.00/08.02 07.54/07.56

GANDHI SMRITI 08.13/08.15 08.05/08.06

NAVSARI 08.21/08.23 08.13/08.15

MAROLI 08.29/08.31 08.22/08.34

SACHIN 08.39/08.40 08.31/08.32

BHESTAN 08.58/09.00 08.41/08.42

UDHNA 09.21/09.23 09.08/09.10

SURAT 09.36/09.39 09.25/09.28

UTRAN 09.47/09.48 09.36/09.37

KOSAD 09.52/09.53 09.41/09.42

GOTHANGAM 09.57/09.58 09.47/09.48

SAYAN 10.02/10.03 09.55/09.56

BHARUCH 11.05 11.00

Train No. 22718 Secunderabad – Rajkot Superfast Express

w.e.f. 22nd, May 2023

STATION Existing Revised

SURAT 09.25/09.30 09.35/09.40

ANKLESHWAR 10.04/10.06 10.14/10.16

VADODARA 11.15/11.20 11.25/11.30

ANAND 11.53/11.55 12.03/12.05

NADIAD 12.10/12.12 12.20/12.22

MANINAGAR 12:49/12:51 13.05/13.07

AHMEDABAD 13:15/13:25 13.25/13.35

VIRAMGAM 14.32/14.34 14.44/14.46

SURENDRANAGAR 15.33/15.35 15.51/15.53

WANKANER 16.39/16.41 16.48/16.50

RAJKOT 17.50 17.50

Train No. 19201 Secunderabad – Porbandar Express w.e.f. 24th, May 2023

STATION Existing Revised

SURAT 09.25/09.30 09.35/09.40

ANKLESHWAR 10.04/10.06 10.14/10.16

VADODARA 11.15/11.20 11.25/11.30

ANAND 11.53/11.55 12.03/12.05

NADIAD 12.10/12.12 12.20/12.22

AHMEDABAD 13:15/13:25 13.25/13.35

VIRAMGAM 14.32/14.34 14.44/14.46

SURENDRANAGAR 15.33/15.35 15.51/15.53

RAJKOT 17.29/17.34 17.32/17.37

Train No. 16614 Coimbatore – Rajkot Express w.e.f. 26th, May 2023

STATION Existing Revised

SURAT 09.25/09.30 09.35/09.40

ANKLESHWAR 10.04/10.06 10.14/10.16

VADODARA 11.15/11.20 11.25/11.30

ANAND 11.53/11.55 12.03/12.05

NADIAD 12.10/12.12 12.20/12.22

MANINAGAR 12:49/12:51 13.05/13.07

AHMEDABAD 13:15/13:25 13.25/13.35

VIRAMGAM 14.32/14.34 14.44/14.46

SURENDRANAGAR 15.33/15.35 15.51/15.53

RAJKOT 17.50 17.50

Train No. 12755 Kakinada Port – Bhavnagar Terminus Superfast Express

w.e.f. 25th, May 2023

STATION Existing Revised

SURAT 09.25/09.30 09.35/09.40

VADODARA 11.15/11.20 11.25/11.30

MANINAGAR 12:49/12:51 13.05/13.07

Train No. 09161 Valsad – Vadodara Passenger Special

w.e.f. 23rd, May 2023

STATION Existing Revised

MIYAGAM KARJAN 10.53/10.54 10.58/10.59

KASHIPURA SARAR 11.02/11.03 11.07/11.08

ITOLA 11.09/11.10 11.14/11.15

VARNAMA 11.16/11.17 11.21/11.22

MAKARPURA 11.31/11.32 11.29/11.30

VADODARA 12.05 12.05

Train No. 15636 Guwahati – Okha Dwarka Express w.e.f. 22nd, May 2023

STATION Existing Revised

NADIAD 12.18/12.20 12.27/12.29

