Mira-Bhayandar: Intoxicated altercation on local train leads to head injury at railway yard

In the early hours of May 14th, an intense argument between two individuals aboard a local train at Bhayandar railway yard resulted in one person sustaining a head injury. The incident occurred around 1:45 am after the train had reached the yard.

The involved parties have been identified as Ram Khelawan, a 32-year-old resident of Kamla Nagar, Mahim, and Suraj Paswan, a 28-year-old resident of Shanti Nagar, Dahisar.

Dispute arose between them over mobile phone

According to reports, Ram Khelawan and Suraj Paswan had fallen asleep while under the influence of alcohol and unintentionally ended up at the railway yard. Upon waking up, a dispute arose between them over a mobile phone, which escalated to the point where Ram Khelawan suffered a head injury while disembarking from the train.

The incident drew the attention of on-duty RPF constables Pramod Kumar and Nooruddin Sheikh, who promptly notified their superior. Ram Khelawan, the injured individual, was taken to Bhayandar station, where Dr. Alam Shah, the attending doctor at the emergency medical room, provided medical care for his injuries, according to a senior railway official.

Individuals were escorted to the GRP post for further investigation

As the incident fell within the jurisdiction of the Government Railway Police (GRP), both individuals were escorted to the GRP post for further investigation. During questioning by GRP constable Satish Awad, it was revealed that neither of the individuals possessed a valid railway ticket or travel authorization letter. Additionally, the constable stated that both parties denied having any personal disputes.

In the absence of a formal complaint from either party, GRP constable Satish Awad opted to resolve the issue through mutual understanding. Consequently, both individuals were subsequently released, as confirmed by a senior railway official.