Mumbai: WR decides to restore linen service in its 20 pair trains including Rajdhani express in phased manner; check list here

For the comfort and convenience of passengers, Indian Railways has withdrawn the restriction on the provision of linen, blankets and curtains in trains. This restriction was imposed in view of the Pandemic and Covid Protocol due to COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocol for the movement of passengers by trains. Implementing this recent decision, Western Railway is going to restore the provision of linen in 20 pairs of trains. It is worthwhile to mention that Western Railway has already initiated linen services in two pairs of trains and will be resumed in other trains soon.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are:

Provision of Linen Already Resumed:

• Train No. 20903/20904 Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Jn. Express

• Train No. 20905/20906 Ekta Nagar – Rewa Express

Provision of Linen from 1st April, 2022:

• Train No. 22944/22943 Indore – Daund Express

• Train No. 19307/19308 Indore – Chandigarh Express

• Train No. 12914/12913 Indore – Nagpur Trishatabdi Express

• Train No. 19320/19319 Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express

• Train No. 19343/19344 Indore – Bhandarkund Penchvalley Express

• Train No. 19333/19334 Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Express

• Train No. 19313/19314 Indore – Patna Express

• Train No. 19321/19322 Indore – Patna Express

• Train No. 12919/12920 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express

• Train No. 12923/12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express

• Train No. 19301/19302 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Express

Provision of Linen from 7th April, 2022:

• Train No. 12951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

• Train No. 12953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express

• Train No. 12957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

• Train No. 12915/12916 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express

Provision of Linen from 8th April, 2022:

• Train No. 12952 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express

• Train No. 12954 H. Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express

• Train No. 12958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

Provision of Linen in other trains:

• Train No. 12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar Duranto Express from 12th April, 2022.

• Train No. 12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore Duranto Express from 14th April, 2022.

• Train No. 22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duranto Express from 15th April, 2022.

• Train No. 20913/20914 Rajkot – Delhi Express from 22nd April, 2022.

• Train No. 22937/22938 Rajkot – Rewa Express from 25th April, 2022.

It is being informed that the supply of linen (Bedsheets, Blankets, etc.) is being done in a phased manner to ensure the proper quality of linen. This is because a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured as a lot of old stock has become unserviceable in the last two COVID years. Railways are working overtime to bring the service back to 100 percent.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 09:23 PM IST