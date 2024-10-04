Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block For 6th Line Construction Between Goregaon-Kandivali On October 5-6; Train Services Disrupted; Check Details

Western Railway | Wikipedia

Mumbai: A major 10-hour block will be implemented on the 5th line between Goregaon and Kandivali from 11:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2024, to 9:00 AM on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Additionally, a 4.30 hours block will also be undertaken on the UP Fast lines between Goregaon and Kandivali from 11:00 PM to 3:30 AM during the same period. The block is being conducted to facilitate the ongoing work on the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.

As a result of these blocks, around 50 trains have been cancelled, including the partial cancellation of 11 Borivali slow local trains between Goregaon and Borivali. The remaining affected trains will be fully cancelled. According to sources, this is the final block for the commissioning work of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali. Once completed, the next phase of work—laying the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali—is expected to begin and is scheduled to be completed by March 2025.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, confirmed that during the block period, all UP Fast line local trains will be diverted to the UP Slow line between Borivali and Andheri. Some suburban trains will be either cancelled or short-terminated.

Apart from that a Virar-Andheri Fast Local departing Virar at 10:44 PM on October 5 will short-terminate at Borivali. An Andheri-Bhayandar Fast Local departing Andheri at 11:55 PM on October 5 will short-originate from Borivali.

A Borivali-Virar Local departing Borivali at 4:42 AM on October 6 will now depart at 5:10 AM and another Borivali-Churchgate Local departing Borivali at 3:50 AM on October 6 will now depart at 4:05 AM. Additionally, all 5th line Mail/Express trains will be diverted to the Down Fast line between Andheri and Borivali during the block period.

"Passengers are advised to check the train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience"said an official of WR.