Mumbai: World's tallest flagpole to be erected in Haji Ali Dargah premises, PM Modi to unveil it

Haji Ali Dargah, Worli Mumbai | File PIC

Mumbai: The iconic Haji Ali Dargah in Worli is planning to establish the tallest flagpole that would be more than 201 meters. It will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After this flagpole, the one in Egypt (201.952 metres) will be in second place, followed by the 171-meter flagpole in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Haji Ali Dargah has been undergoing major renovation for over five years. Haji Ali Dargah Trustee Sohail Khandwani explained that work on the flagpole will begin soon.

"I had discussed it with the then Chief Miniser, Devendra Fadnavis, and he liked the idea of hoisting tricoulour at the world's tallest flagpole. On Wednesday, I reminded him of the flagpole idea and he approved it," he added.

Khandwani said that the deputy chief minister has assured him to include several agencies to complete this gigantic project as huge logistics will be required as the flagpole will be erected at the Dargah premises surrounded by the sea.

Haji Ali is one of the holiest shrines among Muslims and also a popular tourist site in the city of Mumbai. It is located on an islet off the coast and is accessed by a paved pathway.