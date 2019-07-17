Mumbai: Woman with the golden handshake

Mumbai: 23-year-old Zinat Salmani will be known as the woman with a golden handshake. In a way, she must thank her gold ring. She was one of the residents trapped in the debris for more than two hours.

As luck would have it, a kid was extricated from the rubble and the volunteers were about to retreat when the golden glitter drew their attention.

As they bent for closer scrutiny, they detected some movement. As they rummaged through the dusty heap, a hand appeared out of nowhere with a golden ring.

She was gasping for breath and buried under debris with a heavy iron beam wooden door and an LPG cylinder blocking the access. The NDRF team had to cut through the iron beams and wooden planks with hydraulic cutters to access her. ‘‘This was one of the most difficult rescue operations carried out,” said an official.