e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Woman rammed by speeding auto-rickshaw, dies on way to hospital

Mumbai: Woman rammed by speeding auto-rickshaw, dies on way to hospital

According to the Deonar police, the woman – Geeta Bhagwati Besh – was returning home after buying vegetables when the incident took place.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Mumbai: A woman died in the Tatanagar area in Govandi after a speeding auto-rickshaw knocked her down. According to the Deonar police, the woman – Geeta Bhagwati Besh – was returning home after buying vegetables when the incident took place. The police said the driver had lost control of his vehicle, leading to the accident.

“By the time we were alerted about the incident, the driver – Fareed Ansari, 42 – had taken the victim to a nearby hospital in his own vehicle. However, she was declared dead upon arrival,” said a police official at Deonar police station.

The police have registered a case against Ansari on the basis of a complaint by the victim's husband Gaurishankar under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Read Also
Mumbai: Pregnant woman dies in auto after hospitals say 'no'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Central Railway's sixth AC local rake to join the fleet soon

Mumbai updates: Central Railway's sixth AC local rake to join the fleet soon

Parents' timely intervention crucial in tackling teen depression: Experts

Parents' timely intervention crucial in tackling teen depression: Experts

Thane: Software engineer loses Rs 6.33L in online dating fraud

Thane: Software engineer loses Rs 6.33L in online dating fraud

Mumbai: Woman rammed by speeding auto-rickshaw, dies on way to hospital

Mumbai: Woman rammed by speeding auto-rickshaw, dies on way to hospital

Andheri by-poll: BJP, Uddav group pull out all stops to win

Andheri by-poll: BJP, Uddav group pull out all stops to win