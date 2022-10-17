Mumbai: Woman rammed by speeding auto-rickshaw, dies on way to hospital

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A woman died in the Tatanagar area in Govandi after a speeding auto-rickshaw knocked her down. According to the Deonar police, the woman – Geeta Bhagwati Besh – was returning home after buying vegetables when the incident took place. The police said the driver had lost control of his vehicle, leading to the accident.

“By the time we were alerted about the incident, the driver – Fareed Ansari, 42 – had taken the victim to a nearby hospital in his own vehicle. However, she was declared dead upon arrival,” said a police official at Deonar police station.

The police have registered a case against Ansari on the basis of a complaint by the victim's husband Gaurishankar under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.