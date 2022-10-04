Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 94k from bank account after fraudster hacks phone

A 30-year-old woman from Chembur had received a phone call from an unknown person asking her if she wanted a loan. The victim refused after which the caller asked if her mobile number was registered with her bank account. The victim replied in positive and two days after the said call, the victim was baffled to see that she had received ten back-to-back text messages from the bank informing her that Rs 94000 got debited from her account. The victim then rushed to the cyber police station in BKC, where she was informed that someone had hacked her phone and gained unauthorised access to the phone and made fraudulent transactions.

According to the Chunabhatti police, on September 30, when the victim was at home, she received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller asked the victim if she was in need of loan, to which the victim refused. The fraudster then asked the victim if she wanted to get new bank account opened, which victim refused. Finally, the caller asked if her mobile number was registered with her bank account, to which the victim said yes after which the conversation ended. On Sunday when the victim was at home, she was stunned to receive back-to-back ten bank alert messages informing that a total Rs 94,000 got debited from his account.

The victim then met cyber police officials who after analysing her case informed her that someone had hacked her phone and gained unauthorised access to the phone and made fraudulent transactions. The victim then lodged a complaint with the Chunabhatti police on Tuesday. The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 43A (compensation for failure to protect data), 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

