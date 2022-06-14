Mumbai: Woman lodges complaint against loan sharks over harassment

Photo: Representative Image

A 38-year-old housewife has lodged a complaint with the Vikhroli police claiming that the loan sharks not only made her pay more than the loan she had taken but also threatened to assault her and share her morphed photographs with her friends and relatives if she did not pay up further.

According to the police, as per the complainant, in November last year, when the victim was in need of some money, she had downloaded a mobile loan app on her phone. She then registered on the app and had also shared the required identity card details, bank account details and her photograph on the app.

"As per the victim, she got Rs 4,500 credited in her bank account and was asked to repay Rs 7,000 within a week. The victim had repaid the said amount. In January this year, the victim started receiving calls from loan sharks asking her to repay the loan amount. The victim had also shared the screenshot of the payment she had done with the callers," said a police officer.

"On June 7, the victim again started receiving calls to repay the money, else her morphed image will be shared on social media, friends and relatives and would tarnish her image. The loan sharks also shared some obscene morphed images of the victim with her. The frightened victim then sent Rs 6,700 on a UPI ID shared by the loan sharks. But still, she continued to receive calls asking her to pay the money. Harassed with this, the victim approached the police and lodged a criminal complaint," added the police officer.

The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for defamation, punishment for criminal intimidation, criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication, punishment for violation of privacy and punishment for publishing or transmitting material containing the sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form.