e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Ahuja father-son duo sent to imprisonment over pending conviction

The accused had reportedly taken the loan and handed over a cheque that bounced due to insufficient funds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai Police which had arrested Jagdish Bhagwandas Ahuja and his son Gautam Ahuja, the two directors of Ahuja Constructions were sent to jail on Sunday (June 12) under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act in connection with their pending conviction, TOI reported.

The duo were arrested near the Bombay High Court on Friday afternoon (June 3) after they failed to get relief against their six-month conviction in a lower court.

The 14th Metropolitan Magistrate Court had convicted the duo in March 2021 and both were sentenced to six months’ imprisonment in a cheque-bouncing case of Rs 10 lakh.

The accused had reportedly taken the loan and handed over a cheque that bounced due to insufficient funds.

Police said the duo neither filed an appeal against their conviction order nor surrendered before the police, due to which their standing warrant was pending.

(with Times of India inputs)

Read Also
30 SP workers booked & 10 arrested for rioting in UP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Ahuja father-son duo sent to imprisonment over pending conviction

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ahuja father-son duo sent to imprisonment over pending conviction

Mumbai: Ahuja father-son duo sent to imprisonment over pending conviction

DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for stopping passengers with valid tickets from boarding

DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for stopping passengers with valid tickets from boarding

Madhya Pradesh: Medanta brings world-class chest surgical care to Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Medanta brings world-class chest surgical care to Indore

Presidential polls: Congress leaders to attend Mamata Banerjee's opposition meet tomorrow in Delhi

Presidential polls: Congress leaders to attend Mamata Banerjee's opposition meet tomorrow in Delhi

Israel issues highest travel warning to Istanbul, asks its nationals to leave Turkey amid possible...

Israel issues highest travel warning to Istanbul, asks its nationals to leave Turkey amid possible...