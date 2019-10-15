Mumbai: Woman lands in jail after she took sister's sick baby to hospital

A woman landed in jail after she lied to snub questions on her unwed sister's sick baby whom she had brought to the hospital for treatment.

According to Mid-Day, the woman was behind bars for 21 days and an infant under 24-hour police watch at Sion hospital. The child's mother and uncle have been camping outside Sion hospital for more than a month waiting to get the baby back. The boy who was on August 15 was brought to Mumbai on August 20. The boy's mother had handed him over to her childless sister and brother-in-law. On August 24, the Kandivli-based woman had brought the week-old boy to Shatabdi hospital after he fell sick.

After admitting the child, doctors began treatment, but while completing the formalities asked the woman whether it was her baby. She replied yes, but doctors were not convinced as she did not look like she had delivered a baby. After which the hospital authorities informed the police, who then detained the woman under various sections of the IPC. She was sent to Byculla Jail.

It was during interrogations, the woman confessed that the child was her younger sister's and because she was unwed she had handed over the baby to her. The woman's husband told the Mid-Day, "My wife made the mistake of telling the doctors the child was hers. She should have told the truth. The police dragged my wife and me to the police station. They released me after the inquiry but arrested her. She was in jail for almost 21 days. They released her on September 21."