Mumbai: Woman Killed After Drunk Friend Rams Bike Into Divider | PTI

A 21-year-old woman was killed when her inebriated friend lost control over the bike, on which they were riding triple seat, and it rammed into a divider on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Nikita Singh, while her friends Adesh Devalekar, 23, and Suraj Singh, 19, sustained minor injuries. Devalekar was later arrested for riding under the influence of alcohol.

Details of case

According to the FIR, the fatal mishap occurred at around 5.30am when the trio was returning after a party in Sakinaka. Upon reaching near the Akruti Center Star Central Road, MIDC, Andheri East, Devalekar lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a divider. Nikita sustained serious injuries to her head and the two others took her to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where she was pronounced dead. During the medical examination.

The mother of Nikita, who was a collegian, works at a private hospital, while her father is a labourer. Based on the mother's complaint, a case has been filed against Devalekar under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) as well as the Motor Vehicles Act provisions 128 (no driver of a motor cycle shall carry more than one person) and 185 (drunk driving).