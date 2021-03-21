Mumbai: Woman held for duping senior citizens

The Goregaon police arrested a 34-year-old woman from Gujarat for allegedly targeting senior citizens, the accused identified as Shahidabiwi Khan used to lure the victims by offering them pension from government schemes and escaped with their ornaments.

In January this year, Khan allegedly escaped with gold jewellery worth Rs 1.8 lakh of a 70-year-old woman from Goregoan. She lured the victim by offering monthly pension from government scheme and escaped with victim's gold chain.

The Goregaon Police then registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420(cheating) and 170 (impersonating a public servant) and began their investigation. After checking CCTV footages along the Goregaon to Andheri police identified the accused to be Khan a resident of Anand district of Gujarat. Meanwhile Khan was arrested by Veraval Police, the Goregaon police later took her custody and seized the stolen property.

During the investigation it was revealed, Khan is a serial offender with multiple such offences registered against her in Mumbai and multiple parts of Gujarat.