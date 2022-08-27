Mumbai: Woman arrested in Aarey for strangulating man | PTI/Representative

A woman was arrested by the Aarey police on Saturday for strangulating and killing a man she was living with. The victim was a rickshaw driver and was found dead in his rickshaw near a temple in Aarey on Saturday.



According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), zone 7, Somnath Gharge, the couple had a dispute which escalated and resulted in the woman straggling the man with a dupatta and killing him.



The victim, Ramzan Khan, was a resident of Powai and was found dead near the Tapeshvar temple in Aarey. The accused has been identified as Zohra Shah, who was living with the victim in his Powai house.



The DCP added, "The accused has been arrested and a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) has been registered."