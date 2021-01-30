Mumbai: With local train services set to resume, BEST mulls adding more buses on short 'point-to-point' routes

"As local trains are set to resume operations, our prime focus will be to provide last mile connectivity to the passengers, hence more buses will be pressed into service in point-to-point routes from stations," said a senior official.

The official also maintained with time, as more buses come in, more point to point routes will be introduced to provide last mile connectivity to the commuters. He also added, most of the buses running in shorter routes will be air-conditioned.

"For long-distance travel Mumbaikars generally prefer trains over buses which is why our focus will be on shorter routes now as everything has returned to normalcy" the official added.