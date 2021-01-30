Mumbai: With local train services set to resume, BEST mulls adding more buses on short 'point-to-point' routes

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will be adding more buses on shorter routes from railway stations as the local trains are set to resume operation for the general public from Monday.
Earlier on Friday, during the inauguration ceremony of BEST control room, state CM Uddhav Thackeray had said, that now BEST should operate its routes keeping in mind the railway and metro stations in the city.
"As local trains are set to resume operations, our prime focus will be to provide last mile connectivity to the passengers, hence more buses will be pressed into service in point-to-point routes from stations," said a senior official.
The official also maintained with time, as more buses come in, more point to point routes will be introduced to provide last mile connectivity to the commuters. He also added, most of the buses running in shorter routes will be air-conditioned.
"For long-distance travel Mumbaikars generally prefer trains over buses which is why our focus will be on shorter routes now as everything has returned to normalcy" the official added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)