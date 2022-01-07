Mumbai: With additional 200 centres, BMC to pace vaccination drive for 15 to 18 years old

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided that it will increase the pace of vaccination drive for teenagers in Mumbai. As of now, teenagers are being vaccinated in nine Jumbo Covid centres in Mumbai but starting Monday, vaccinations will be made available in 200 different centres in the city.

Since January 3, BMC started vaccination for children between 15 to 18 years of age. Guardian Minister of Suburbs Aditya Thackeray had inaugurated the vaccination drive at BKC Jumbo Covid centre. Since then, 58,678 teenagers have been inoculated so far.

There are 9,22,516 teenagers in the city, and BMC aims to complete the first dose of all teenagers within 28 days.

"From Monday we are going to start vaccinating teenagers in 200 centres other than the nine Jumbo Covid centres so that children can take the vaccine in their nearby centres. That is our aim" said additional BMC commissioner Suresh Kakani.

"Number of patients are increasing and they have been kept in the Jumbo Covid centres. To avoid mass gatherings, I have written a letter to Kakani and requested to start the vaccination drive in all 24 wards of the city. The 10th and 12th standard examinations are a few months away and before that, we want to complete the vaccination drive," said Rajul Patel, Chairman of Health Committee BMC.

