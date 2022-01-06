Mumbai: BMC issues revised home isolation guidelines for COVID-19 patients; check out full list here

Day after the central government issued revised home isolation guidelines for covid patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued similar guidelines stating only those patients will be hospitalised who have severe symptoms or having comorbidities, while the patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic have to be home isolated for seven days. Civic officials said the new home isolation guidelines will help to manage the covid beds across Mumbai so that patients do not have to run from pillar to post in search of beds.

According to BMC officials, the decision was taken based on the guidelines issued by the Central government on January 05 making it possible for patients with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 to be home isolated for seven days rather than being hospitalised.

The revised guidelines state that those with severe symptoms like chest congestion, fever not going down despite three days passing or having oxygen levels below 93 require medical attention and can be admitted to COVID hospitals.

In the case of citizens who have COVID but have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, they will be home isolated for seven days. They will be admitted only in case of not having the possibility of isolation at home, added BMC officials.

However, those choosing for home isolation will require a caregiver 24x7 ideally who is fully vaccinated for being the link between medical officer and the positive patient. Also, those with comorbidities shall be allowed for home isolation but a decision will be taken based on medical evaluation.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the patient should be clinically assigned as a mild/ asymptomatic case by the treating Medical Officer. Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and for quarantining the family contacts. All the patients not having such a facility will be shifted to designated CCC2

“A caregiver (ideally someone who has completed his COVID-19 vaccination schedule) should be available to provide care on a 24x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and a Medical Officer of BMC is expected for the entire duration of home isolation,” he said.

Meanwhile, elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung liver kidney disease. Cerebrovascular disease etc. shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating Medical Officer / Doctor.

“Patients suffering from immunocompromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy, etc.) are not recommended for home isolation and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating Medical Officer / Doctor,” read the circular.

Meanwhile, the BMC has also allowed home isolation of seven days for close contracts who shall be tested on the seventh day only in case of symptoms.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 10:30 PM IST